Kanye West Considers Postponing Presidential Run to 2024 After Twitter Meltdown

Instagram

The ‘Black Skinhead’ rapper asks his fans whether they still want him to run for president while plugging his new album ‘DONDA’, which is scheduled to arrive this Friday, July 24.

–

Kanye West may have a second thought about joining the race to the White House this year amid his rumored mental health issues. The rapper-turned-designer has hinted that he considers pushing back his presidential run to 2024, following his Twitter meltdown.

“#2020VISION or maybe ’24,” he tweeted and later deleted on Tuesday, July 21. “I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden?” he added of the potential Democratic presidential candidate, whom he recently slammed as “not special,” before asking his followers, “Y’all want me to run on nah???”

On the same day, Kanye announced his new album “DONDA: WITH CHILD”, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 24, along with the tracklist. “DONDA: WITH CHILD new album and movie this Friday,” he wrote. An accompanying image of the tracklist features Holy Bible, a flip phone, keyboard, video game controllers and an empty bottle.

Kanye West unveiled new album’s tracklist.

Kanye sparked concern about his mental health after he made a shocking revelation at his first rally in South California on Sunday, July 19 that he and his wife Kim Kardashian considered aborting their first child North, though she eventually gave birth to her. He also sparked backlash for saying that Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves.”

He later launched a Twitter rant in which he accused his wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to lock him up with a doctor. In a series of his recent bizarre tweets, the 43-year-old star also claimed that he has been trying to divorce Kim since 2018 after a meeting with Meek Mill.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’ I got 200 more to go,” he tweeted on Tuesday. Despite what happened, the Yeezy designer made it clear that he held no grudge towards Meek. “Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???” the hip-hop star added.