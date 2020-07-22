Home Entertainment Kandi Burruss: Husband Todd Felt Better After Seeing ‘The Chi’ Sex Scene

Kandi Burruss: Husband Todd Felt Better After Seeing ‘The Chi’ Sex Scene

Kandi Burruss has revealed that the recent sex scene in The Chi was the one husband Todd Tucker was upset about during the last season of Real Housewives of Atlanta — but Kandi says that after watching the scene, he felt better.

“I think he feels a little bit better now that he’s seen it,” she told Up News Info. “I think he thought it was going to be much worse. I don’t mean saying much worse. If you’re a couple and your significant other is grinding and kissing on somebody else. Awkward!”

