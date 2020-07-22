Joseph Suaalii $3 million rugby move: Peter FitzSimons backs gamble

Former Wallaby Peter FitzSimons has described Rugby Australia’s signing of teenage prodigy Joseph Suaalii as a “desperate move”.

Rugby Australia yesterday reportedly swooped in with a godfather $3 million deal for 16-year-old Suaalii who was just days away from having an NRL contract registered.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs had been nursing the young star in their junior system with the club ready to hand Suaalii a $1.7 million contract on August 1 when he would turn 17 and clear the age barrier required to register an NRL contract.

Discussing Rugby Australia’s apparent coup, FitzSimons said he hoped the “gamble” would pay off for an organisation that over the years has “rarely” got a return from punting on NRL players.

George Gregan, Mat Rogers, and Wendell Sailor (2005) (Getty)

“Rugby Australia has been gambling and gambling with these millions of dollars and they’ve put money on Wendell Sailor, they’ve put money on Mat Rogers,” FitzSimons told Wide World of Sports’ 5 Minutes With Fitzy.

“They’ve gambled big money on these players over the years and it’s rarely made a return.

“Right now, Rugby Australia reminds me of the gambler who’s there at 6am in the morning, down to the last bit of rent money, and they’ve barely got the money to get the taxi home. We’re going to put money on this one and we’re just going to hope he comes up a winner. A desperate move.”

FitzSimons also hit out at the anonymous Wallabies players who, according to a report by News Corp, were left disgruntled that their organisation had forced them to take pay cuts while offering a mega-contract to The King’s School product.

Joseph Suaalii (Twitter)

FitzSimons said Rugby Australia’s Suaalii bid had been propped up by a bunch of “serious money bags” who are confident the teen prodigy will be the next superstar.

“The other players are apparently saying, ‘we’re taking 30 per cent cuts, why are you paying $3 million to a 16-year-old?’ There’s a good answer to that,” he said.

“The answer is it’s not coming out of general revenue. Rugby Australia has apparently found some serious money bags’ who believe in this kid.

“They’re the ones who are outside of this revenue.”

Suaalii’s stunning rugby and junior league highlights

And if that’s not enough to convince the general public of Rugby Australia’s bold move, Fitzsimmons also revealed that All Blacks legend Andy Haden is adamant RA is in possession of the best up and coming juniors in the world, putting them in the rare position to reclaim a place among the sport’s heavyweight nations.

“Andy Haden is the great All Black and former captain, he’s on his death bed, sent home from hospital and doesn’t have long to live,” FitzSimons added.

“Two or three months ago I was on New Zealand radio. I said the days of paying a million dollars are over, we have to say in Australian rugby – ‘here’s $300,000, if that’s not enough, good luck in rugby league.’

“I put the phone down and Andy Haden called me and said, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about. You must understand your junior Australian side, your under 20s and 21s are the best team in the world with the French team. Three or four years from now, if you can keep that model together, you will rule the world.’

“There has been moves made to keep that lot together. If you can add this young man to the already existing talent, maybe you can say, ‘I don’t know if we can buy back the farm, but if this young man turns into a combination of Jason Little and Tim Horan, and lead a renaissance’, Australian rugby is in the mood for it.”