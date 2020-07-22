Jordyn Woods Likes Tweet Shading Larsa Pippen and Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Affair

Instagram

Kanye West created a lot of headlines after his latest Twitter meltdown on Tuesday, July 21, including bringing Larsa Pippen and Tristan Thompson‘s alleged affair back to light. Now, Jordyn Woods appeared to be confirming that the rumors might be true as well as firing her shots at both Larsa and Tristan.

Hours after the rapper’s rant took over the world by storm, the social media star was caught liking a tweet that shaded the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen and the NBA star. It read, “Okay so the only thing I peeped from that man’s rant is that LARSA PIPPIN SLEPT WITH TRISTAN but didn’t get dragged like Jordyn did because HE kissed HER. You dust buckets kept your mouth closed and just unfollowed that white woman and LITERALLY tried to destroy Jordyn.”

Rumors of Larsa and Tristan’s hookup began to swirl earlier this month when fans noticed that the Kardashians unfollowed Larsa on social media and even skipped her birthday party. Larsa even deleted all of her photos with the clan. Even though the reason for the rift was unknown, people suspected that it was because the blonde star had an affair with the Canadian athlete.

Larsa herself has yet to comment on the rumors. However, she has addressed rumors that she’s at odds with the famous family.

“I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media,” the former star of “The Real Housewives of Miami” said. “I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life. Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness.”

Larsa and the Kardashians have been friends for a long time and she even made appearances on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“.