Joe Giudice on Daughter Gia’s Recent Nose Job: ‘She Looked Beautiful Before’

Instagram

However, the 48-year-old former ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star is nothing but supportive to the 19-year-old, whom she shares with Teresa Giudice.

–

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice‘s daughter recently showed off her new job in an Instagram post. Joe, who is currently living in his native Italy following his legal issues in the United States, has addressed the matter during an interview with Extra host Billy Bush.

Of his 19-year-old daughter, Joe noted in the virtual interview, which was posted on Wednesday, July 22, that “she looked beautiful before” she got the plastic surgery. However, the 48-year-old former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is nothing but supportive of her.

“Whatever makes her happy, I’m good with it,” he said. He also said that he missed his four kids, Gia, Gabriella (16), Milania (15), and Audriana (11). “My kids would be here, but they can’t come…[a visit] would be great,” Joe continued.

Gia revealed that she had a nose job on Friday, July 19. In a post featuring a picture of herself and her mom Teresa, she wrote in the caption, “yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen.”

She then thanked her plastic surgeon Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, adding, “I’m absolutely in love with it. I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”

<br />

Teresa gave her a loving shout-out in the comment section as she said, “Couldn’t be more proud of you… You are beautiful inside and out Love you to infinity and beyond.” Some fans also applauded Gia for being open about this with one commenting, “The fact that you put it out there is admirable. Plastic surgery is not negative, what is negative is public figures lying about which increases insecurities of ‘normal people’. You look beautiful-keep doing you!”

<br />

Nose is not the only thing new in Gia’s life. She most recently took to her Instagram account to introduce her boyfriend Christian Carmichael. In the snap that she shared on Sunday, the lovebirds could be seen having a romantic poolside cuddle.