Jill Scott Recalls Being Fat-Shamed on 20th Anniversary of Debut Album

When thanking her supporters for standing by her side for decades, the ‘Cross My Mind’ singer reflects on the many insults she received early in her career.

Singer Jill Scott has reflected on the many insults she received early in her career on the 20th anniversary of her debut album.

Before she became a household name in 2000 following the release of her platinum debut LP, “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1”, the 48-year-old Grammy-winner was fat-shamed regularly.

“I want to tell you that no matter what you do if it’s genuine to you, you’re always going to come up against some kind of obstacle or and somebody that doesn’t understand or doesn’t want to see you glow or want to see you win (sic),” Jill shared on Instagram. “I remember 20 years ago I’d go into a radio station in New York and the radio host, he was cool, cool with me or whatever. We had a good time. I left and heard through the grapevine that he had called me a ‘fat pork chop eating b***h that would never sell another record.’ I was like damn son!”

Jill was also humiliated by a radio host in her hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“I got there and they were so nice to me and we had such a pleasant interview and it was all supportive and everything. And I get in the car and I’m headed back to Philly feeling like, okay it was scary, but job well done. I’m in the car listening to the radio and they played the sound of a cow mooing under everything I said,” she recalled.

Jill signed off with words of encouragement and gratitude, thanking her supporters for standing by her side for decades.

“Baby I have been lied on. I’ve been cheated. I’ve had someone hack into my phone. I’ve gone from ‘Queen’ to ‘thot’ in hours. I have been sued and I’m still here,” she said. “I’m still so grateful for every single person that has organically gravitated to my energy. You don’t have to, you don’t have to, but I thank you for doing it. This has been a beautiful 20 years. Here’s to 20 more thank you so much.”