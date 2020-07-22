Jamie Lynn Spears Urges Fans to Show Kindness to Kanye West Following Twitter Meltdown

WENN

The younger sister of Britney Spears agrees with Halsey about Kanye situations as she sends love and prayers on social media to those battling mental health issues.

–

Jamie Lynn Spears is urging fans and followers on social media to respect people with mental health issues following ongoing concerns about Kanye West‘s wellbeing.

The actress and singer, whose sister Britney has battled mental health issues, is asking her fans to show kindness to those struggling and refrain from mocking or attacking them.

Jamie Lynn’s comments come as Kanye hits the headlines again for a series of rambling, paranoid tweets he posted overnight, attacking his wife, Kim Kardashian, and members of her family.

Spears reposted one of Halsey‘s tweets that read, “No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn’t a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.”

The 29-year-old country star added, “If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same.”

“I pray this doesn’t bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved. Sending all my love and prayers to all of you.”