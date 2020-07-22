Jamie Lynn Spears Hits Back at Trolls Criticizing Family’s Silence on Britney’s Mental Health Issues

WENN/Judy Eddy/FayesVision

The former ‘Zoey 101’ star refuses to speak up on the ‘…Baby One More Time’ singer’s personal matters as fans have revived a #FreeBritney movement ahead of her conservatorship hearing.

Ahead of Britney Spears‘ conservatorship hearing, there’s a growing concern about her mental health issues after she posted a number of bizarre videos on Instagram. While the singer’s rep and family have not released a statement addressing her condition right now, fans turned to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears to ask for clarification on the matter.

It happened after Jamie shared her two cents on mental illness amid Kanye West‘s latest bipolar episode. Sharing tweets from stars including Halsey on Tuesday, July 21, she stressed the importance of respecting the privacy of someone dealing with similar issue.

“If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same,” she wrote on Instagram, seemingly alluding to Britney’s situation as well.”I pray this doesn’t bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved. Sending all my love and prayers to all of you.”

But one person apparently didn’t get the message and instead asked Jamie, “How about your sisters OBVIOUS mental illness? Why don’t you speak on that?” Refusing to be driven into a negative conversation about her sister Britney, the 29-year-old clapped back at the critic, “You have no right to assume anything about my sister. And I have no right to speak about HER health and personal matters.”

She went on defending the former Mouseketeer, praising her as “a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”

Another person similarly demanded that “You guys (the family) need to speak out and clarify all these assumptions. I love you, but around this sensitive situation some clarification is needed for both sides. People understand, not assume.”

Jamie reaffirmed her stance as replying to the second user, “I would never speak out just to clarify things to the public, when the person it pertains to does not want that to happen. I’d rather take all the hate, then speak about someone elses [sic] personal matter, that they want to be kept private.”

Jamie Lynn Spears hit back at a troll criticizing family’s silence on Britney’s mental health issues.

When another fan expressed that some of us are “spimply [sic] interested in what is going on because…we care,” the “Sweet Magnolias” actress responded, “I really appreciate you reaching out in such a respectful way. Your love and support is very much appreciated from me and my family.”

Jamie responded to a fan who’s concerned about her sister.

Recently, Britney’s fans have revived a viral #FreeBritney movement after she posted a number of Instagram videos, in which she put on a kind of fashion show while dancing and pacing back and forth. Seeing her weird gestures, people speculated that she’s being held against her will by her conservator.

However, a source close to the star told TMZ that Britney’s main issue is her mental illness, which is hard to deal with. It’s said that the mother of two has been struggling for the last two years because he meds stopped working and doctors were having trouble finding the right combination.

As for the conservatorship, the source claimed that she needs it, probably for life, and that her father Jamie Spears doesn’t completely take control of her life as her conservator since there are doctors, lawyers, therapists and a judge who all have voice on what decision should be taken for Britney’s best interest.