It’s Good For BTC When The Fed Prints Money By Cointelegraph

Tyler Winklevoss: It’s Good For BTC When The Fed Prints Money
U.S. government spending may lead to upward (BTC) prices, according to Gemini crypto exchange co-founder and CEO, Tyler Winklevoss.
“The Fed continues to set the stage for bitcoin’s next bull run,” Winklevoss said in a July 22 tweet, which included an article link on the government agency’s discussions of further stimulus spending.
