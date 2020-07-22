Inflation accelerates in June on higher prices for gas, food, shelter

Article content

Canadian inflation returned to positive territory in June on higher prices for gas, food and shelter.

The consumer price index climbed 0.7 per cent from the same month a year earlier, after two straight below-zero readings, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday from Ottawa. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 0.8 per cent. Increased gasoline costs, up 11 per centfrom May after declining sharply, drove the gains.

Core inflation readings — seen as a better measure of underlying price pressure — also unexpectedly picked up, rising slightly to 1.7 per cent, from 1.6 per cent in May.

The numbers were stronger than most expected, but economists predict it will take a long time to get back to more normal levels of around 2 per cent, as sluggish demand limits the ability of companies to raise prices. A weaker outlook for inflation prompted the Bank of Canada this month to indicate it won’t raise borrowing costs for at least another two years.