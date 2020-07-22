Indy 500 reduced to 25% capacity, fans required to wear masks

The Indy 500 is reducing fan attendance from 50% down to 25% due to the coronavirus and will be requiring all attending fans to wear masks to the race. These changes were announced by an Indy 500 fan guidelines released from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Based on policies and procedures put into effect by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IMS officials announced today that attendance for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23 will be approximately 25 percent of capacity,” the guidelines read. “Face coverings will be required for all attendees.”

The guidelines have announced a number of safety measures, including temperature checks being conducted at grandstand entrances, only packaged foods being served at concession stands and hand sanitizer being distributed throughout the venue. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has a capacity of over 200,000, meaning that over 50,000 fans could be in attendance for the race.

Ticket sales will only be available through this Friday to ensure that sales do not surpass the 25% capacity. Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles said that fans over the age of 65 are encouraged not to attend for their own safety and that any fans who don’t wish to attend will not have their status changed for 2021. Anyone who ordered a ticket in May will still be able to attend.

“We want to demonstrate that even under current circumstances, people can gather with carefully planned procedures in place so we don’t have to go back to shutting down our country and our community,” said Miles.