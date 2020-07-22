Home Technology In resuming activity, MLB relies on several tech giants for help: iPads...

In resuming activity, MLB relies on several tech giants for help: iPads to examine play, Google Cloud to track stats, Sony audio to power artificial crowd noise

Jabari Young / CNBC:

In resuming activity, MLB relies on several tech giants for help: iPads to examine play, Google Cloud to track stats, Sony audio to power artificial crowd noise  —  – Major League Baseball will look to Big Tech companies like Apple and Google to help with its shortened season that is scheduled to begin Thursday.

