Jabari Young / CNBC:
In resuming activity, MLB relies on several tech giants for help: iPads to examine play, Google Cloud to track stats, Sony audio to power artificial crowd noise — – Major League Baseball will look to Big Tech companies like Apple and Google to help with its shortened season that is scheduled to begin Thursday.
In resuming activity, MLB relies on several tech giants for help: iPads to examine play, Google Cloud to track stats, Sony audio to power artificial crowd noise (Jabari Young/CNBC)
Jabari Young / CNBC: