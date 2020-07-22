Hugh Hefner’s Wife Goes Public With Boyfriend Three Years After Husband’s Death

WENN

Former Playboy Playmate Crystal Harris has found a new love with a spaceship engineer three years after the Playboy founder passed away at the age of 91 in 2017.

–

Hugh Hefner‘s widow Crystal Harris has embarked on a new romance three years after the Playboy boss’ death.

The 34 year old appears to have found love again with spaceship engineer Nathan Levi after the two were spotted enjoying a vacation at the Casa de Mita hotel in Punta de Mita, Mexico on Monday. The couple was photographed kissing during a stroll along the beach.

Earlier this year (20), the model revealed she had struggled to find her own identity after Hefner’s death.

“It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been trying to find myself. I became someone else’s identity for 10 years,” she told the Daily Mail in March (20). “I’m finding my own identity and place in the world. It’s scary.”

The former Playboy Playmate was married to Hefner from 2012 to 2017 when the star passed away at the age of 91.