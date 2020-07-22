How to manage location history stored in Google Account

They can also turn off Location History for their account at any time as well as choose to automatically delete the location history after a certain period.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on to how to manage your Google location history:
How to delete your location history:
Open browser on your PC
Go to https://myaccount.google.com/
Sign in to your Google account
Click on Data & Personalization
Scroll down to Activity Controls
Click on Location History
Click on Manage Activity
Click on the trash icon to delete all your location history till date
How to automatically delete your location history:
Click on Auto-delete (Off)
This will give you three option to choose from where you can set the maximum period of time after which your location history will be wiped off
Choose one option and click on next
This will update your preferences to automatically delete your location history
How to pause/turn off your location history:
Toggle off the location history button and your location history will be paused
Note: Following these steps will stop Google Maps to store your location history but this won’t stop tracking your movement. If you want Google to stop tracking turn off location services altogether. But, turning off location services might hamper the overall functionality of some apps which rely on location data such as food delivery applications, Google Maps, etc.