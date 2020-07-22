How to manage location history stored in Google Account

If you are deeply into Google’s ecosystem or use Google apps and services, then it’s very likely that Google has information about your recent visits as it collects location history and stores it to improve its services. At the same time, Google allows users to manage their location history. Users can delete and manage location history stored in the Google Account associated with the device. Google only receives Location History for each device where you are signed in and you have Location Reporting turned on. Users can change the Location Reporting setting for each device where they are signed in, and limit which devices provide location data to be included in Location History.

They can also turn off Location History for their account at any time as well as choose to automatically delete the location history after a certain period.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on to how to manage your Google location history:

How to delete your location history:

1. Open browser on your PC



2. Go to https://myaccount.google.com/



3. Sign in to your Google account



4. Click on Data & Personalization



5. Scroll down to Activity Controls



6. Click on Location History



7. Click on Manage Activity



8. Click on the trash icon to delete all your location history till date



How to automatically delete your location history:



1. Open browser on your PC



2. Go to https://myaccount.google.com/



3. Sign in to your Google account



4. Click on Data & Personalization



5. Scroll down to Activity Controls



6. Click on Location History



7. Click on Auto-delete (Off)

This will give you three option to choose from where you can set the maximum period of time after which your location history will be wiped off



8. Choose one option and click on next

This will update your preferences to automatically delete your location history



How to pause/turn off your location history:

1. Open browser on your PC



2. Go to https://myaccount.google.com/



3. Sign in to your Google account



4. Click on Data & Personalization



5. Scroll down to Activity Controls



6. Click on Location History



7. Toggle off the location history button and your location history will be paused



Note: Following these steps will stop Google Maps to store your location history but this won’t stop tracking your movement. If you want Google to stop tracking turn off location services altogether. But, turning off location services might hamper the overall functionality of some apps which rely on location data such as food delivery applications, Google Maps, etc.