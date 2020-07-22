Hillary Clinton Novel ‘Rodham’ to Become TV Series at Hulu

RELATED STORIES

Hulu has found inspiration in Hillary Clinton‘s life once again. The streamer is developing a series adaptation of Rodham, Curtis Sittenfeld’s 2020 novel that imagines a world where the former FLOTUS never married Bill Clinton.

Described as a “modern parable about choices, feminism and why this country has such a complicated relationship to women in power,” Rodham asks what would have happened to the polarizing politician’s life, and to the United States, if she had chosen a different path. Per the official description, the potential series “tells the story of an ambitious young woman, developing her extraordinary mind in the latter part of the 20th century, moving from idealism to cynicism and all the way back again.”

Rodham hails from The Affair co-creator Sarah Treem, who will write and executive-produce. Sittenfeld will also serve as an EP.

Should Rodham score a series order, it will be the second Clinton-centric project to come to Hulu. In March, the streaming service dropped Hillary, a four-part docuseries that chronicled the highs and lows of Clinton’s life and career, including her 2016 presidential campaign against Donald Trump. (TVLine’s Dave Nemetz gave the doc a “B” review.)

