Here’s what social distancing in the NBA looks like

The NBA will look different when team scrimmages begin Wednesday afternoon.

The league, which suspended the season in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, has returned with new social distancing guidelines.

While the teams will play against each other on the court, players on the bench and those huddling during timeouts can’t be within six feet of each other.

Check out the court:

Here is the NBA restart court in Orlando: the spaced out chairs are the socially distanced bench, Black Lives Matter is written on the court. pic.twitter.com/XGJu1w4QLC — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 21, 2020

And more social distancing guidelines:

Sources: The NBA has informed teams that they are installing “Timeout Chairs” during games: – Movable chairs to court so players and coaches can huddle, but players must stand/sit around chairs apart from bench

– Chairs cleaned by team staff at end of each timeout — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 22, 2020

Despite these policies, basketball is a contact sport and the players will be bumping into each other and handling the same basketball for 48 minutes — so it’s hard to call this true social distancing.

The players are currently living inside a “bubble” in Florida to protect them from COVID-19 and are getting tested for the disease on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, reporters covering the teams have to practice social distancing too.

Us reporter types have to stay apart or our credentials will start chirping. Sort of like those collars that keep dogs from barking. Players probably wish these chips were surgically embedded in our necks permanently. pic.twitter.com/WVkV3q6iXs — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) July 21, 2020

The NBA season resumes on July 30.