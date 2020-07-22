HBO releases first trailer for Chargers, Rams ‘Hard Knocks’

HBO released the first trailer for the L.A. season of “Hard Knocks,” featuring the Rams and the Chargers as they hope to begin their first season in the brand new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The trailer consists of practice footage that presumably comes from last season, with coaches Sean McVay and Anthony Lynn featured among the teams’ best players, including Aaron Donald, Keenan Allen and Jared Goff. With both teams still trying to establish their fan bases in their relatively new home city, the trailer naturally plays with the “Battle for L.A.” narrative. At this point, most would agree that the Rams have a firm lead over the Chargers in that department.