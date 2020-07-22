Harry Styles Proudly Shows Off His New ‘Mario Moustache’

Instagram

The ‘Fine Line’ singer grows facial hair and channels Super Mario’s sidekick Luigi as he proudly debuts his new look during a trip to a winery in Italy.

Harry Styles has shown off his new facial hair, almost a decade after tweeting he wanted to grow a “Mario moustache” in his early One Direction days.

Back in 2011, the “Adore You” star took to Twitter to discuss plans for an image overhaul, revealing he wanted to grow facial hair like video game icon Super Mario.

“I’ve decided that i want a mustache…But not like a cool guy mustache..i mean like a Mario mustache :{ Oh Yeaaahhhhhh!!” he wrote.

After the hitmaker paid a trip to Villa Manodori in Modena, Italy over the weekend (18-19Jul20), bosses at the winery shared a snap of the star holding a bottle of red wine – in which he also debuted his new look.

Harry wore a green and white striped shirt – channeling Mario’s partner Luigi – as he posed with the bottle, with officials writing, “Many thanks for your visit @harrystyles, enjoy our little gift! @casamarialuigia.”

Harry is currently on a break amid the Covid-19 crisis after the pandemic forced him to axe his Love On Tour jaunt in support of his 2019 album, “Fine Line”.