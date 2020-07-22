Gymnastics abuse allegations from Australia athletes

An outpouring from Australian gymnasts on social media has exposed a culture of rampant abuse in the sport.

In the wake of the Netflix documentary Athlete A, which detailed horrific abuse within USA Gymnastics that led to the imprisonment of Dr Larry Nassar, Aussie competitors have shared their own stories.

One gymnast, Yasmin Collier, alleged that she was the victim of a sexual abuse incident involving an adult male masseuse, who watched her strip naked.

“We used to have this ongoing rumour about this one masseuse who was particularly weird,” Collier, who says she was also called a “fat, lazy pig” by a coach, wrote on Instagram.

“We would joke about the unlucky person who would get him each week. I rocked up to my massage appointment one say to unravel that I was receiving treatment from him.

“The facility was particularly empty at the time and no other gymnasts were getting treated. I was walked to my room at the back end of the facility.

“I briefly explained to him the areas I would like to get worked on before he told me to get unchanged. I waited briefly for him to leave the room … because that’s what usually happens.

“I stood there for 10 seconds before I realised, that he was, in fact, not moving. Instead of insisting that he do so or tell an adult that he had no left, I began to take all my clothes off in front of him and got on the table.

“I was scared and vulnerable as he watched me intently. Although nothing had happened to me during this massage I was willing to expose myself out of fear of speaking up.

“This incident plays on my mind over and over. What if something had happened to me? Who was there to protect me? No one.”

Collier alleged that the athlete-coach code of conduct, stating that underage children should not be locked in rooms alone with adults for treatments, was frequently breached when she stayed at the Australian Institute of Sport.

Chloe Sims at the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games. (The Age)

Abuse in Australian gymnastics took many forms and had devastating consequences.

“I felt it was easier to end my own life, than to give in to what they wanted me to be,” wrote Chloe Gilliland (nee Sims), a gold medallist from the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games, in a Facebook post.

Gilliland was referring to when she was 17. Outside of the competition arena, her life was a nightmare, beset by bulimia and anxiety. She was constantly told by coaches that she was overweight, as a 150cm, 52kg teenage girl.

“I would often make myself sick or starve myself out of fear of not making progress towards the ‘right’ weight, as determined by my coaches.

“According to my personal coaches and national head coach, I was ‘overweight’ and a ‘danger to my own body’. My personal coaches never called me fat but remarked that I was ‘too heavy’, which was why I repeatedly couldn’t make it through my bar routine or the reason behind my stress injuries.”

Chloe Sims during a floor routine at the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games. (The Age)

Gilliland said that she was weighed frequently and given smaller food portions according to her weight.

“If they weren’t making comments about being ‘heavy for the day’, the next thing they would revert to saying, was that I was just stupid.”

Gilliland never made an Olympic team, something for which she’s shed many tears. She said that criticism of her appearance even extended to her hair style and she was sometimes isolated from teammates.

She felt that she had no choice but to quit the sport; it was the only way to end her pain.

“I never had the ‘right body type’. I never had the ‘right hairstyle’, I never had the submissive and [oppressed] personality that I was tricked into believing I needed to be successful,” she wrote.

“I was often separated from teammates in accommodation, and I felt less a member of the team because of this.

“I am sharing this because behind those smiles on the podium, are dark and horrible things that happen in the gym behind closed doors.

“The people who I trusted [to do] the best for me, but didn’t, are still in Australian Gymnastics with their reputations intact with next to no ramifications for their abuse towards children. If the abuse is brought to light, It will no longer be an accepted culture.”

Chloe Sims performs her floor routine at the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games. (The Age)

Five-time national champion Mary-Anne Monckton, now a coach, said that she and other gymnasts had been afraid to speak out.

“Since watching ‘Athlete A’ on Netflix, my mind has been racing. It brought up a lot of old memories, painful ones that I had pushed down so deep; and that I hoped would never come back to the surface,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Gymnastics is without a doubt, one of the hardest sports in the world, and it’s made even harder by harsh coaches and, at times, ignorant national sporting organisations.

“I am scared to share my story, but at some point, someone has to stand up for the athletes. It has been made very clear, that they cannot do this for themselves. The abuse (physical, mental and emotional) needs to stop, or at least be stamped out of our sport.

Mary-Anne Monckton. (The Age)

“I, like so many others, have experienced body shaming, have had food withheld, been yelled at until I cried (even as an adult athlete, which is downright embarrassing), and been manipulated and ‘forced’ to do things that I was not physically ready for or capable of doing, which ultimately lead to career-ending injuries.

“When I was younger, I just listened to the coaches whom I trusted so much to do the ‘right thing’ by me, and when I grew older in the sport, I realised these abusive tactics were wrong, and I tried to rebel against them, knowing full well it could cost me my place on the team.

“For anyone reading this and wondering why these things continue to happen and why gymnasts don’t speak up about issues when they are having them, it is because it will ultimately ‘hurt’ them more than anyone else involved. Imagine having everything you have ever worked for, taken away from you. This is why you stay silent; out of fear.

“This culture has been normalised within our sport and has impacted many young gymnasts’ lives. These negative experiences have left me with deep scars and will take years to heal.”

There is long-lasting shock that no adults ever stepped in to halt the abuse.

“After all of these years of silence, believing that it was okay to sacrifice my own well-being for success, I now recognise that I’m actually sacrificing the well-being of the gymnasts that come after me,” wrote Jade Sharp, who was selected for the 1996 Olympic team but missed out due to injury.

“As a child, I used to wonder how the adults around me could see what was happening and not say or do something. As an adult, I understand some of their potential reasons but I’m that adult now.

“My courage that has developed is only because of the bravery of former gymnasts now speaking out. I applaud you, and I thank you.”

Sharp only competed for about four years, such was the brutality of elite gymnastics. Collier, started gymnastics from age six at the Western Australian Institute of Sport.

“Before I knew it I was training up to 34+ hours a week no breaks, flying in and out of from national training camps and international competitions, whilst trying to balance school and a social life,” Collier wrote on Instagram.

“I sacrificed everything in order to achieve my goals and this quickly made me realise how unhappy I was when I was doing this. I fell out of love with the sport very early due to many reasons, but I continued to push through because I felt an enormous amount of pressure to perform.

“I was manipulated and guilt-tripped into thinking that this is what I deserve … an unhappy life.”

Collier said that even before hitting her teenage years, she was forced to push through injuries and often took painkillers to keep going.

“It got to the point where my body was being held together by strapping tape and body braces and practically running off Panadol,” she wrote.

Collier said that she was yelled at, subjected to passive-aggressive comments and forced to train separately from other gymnasts. And then there was the body-shaming.

“At age 14 I remember my coach eyeing me from a distance whilst she spoke to a much older gymnast about ‘how massive my bum had gotten’ and that ‘she must help me lose weight before it’s too late’,” Collier wrote.

“It was said loud enough so that everyone could hear. At the time I weighed 43.50kg.

“Why so specific you ask … because I weighed myself every morning and afternoon, before and after every training sessions. I had been told multiple times before that i was fat and that I needed to get my skinfolds down in order to improve, but nothing quite hit as hard as this first particular time.

“I felt humiliated, embarrassed and ashamed of myself.”

Collier battled to maintain weight as she went through puberty, so she stopped eating breakfast and lunch. When she dropped 2-3kg, she thought that her coaches would be pleased and rushed to tell them.

“This was the moment I was referred to as a fat, lazy pig,” Collier wrote.

“My coach pulled a plastic toy out of his pocket and wouldn’t stop laughing and making jokes about how I looked just like it. The other coaches laughed it off along with everyone else.

“Why had none of the adults defended me? Was it easier for the coaches to play along with it instead of calling this disgusting behaviour out … yes.

“I was left humiliated and upset with myself once again, after thinking I had failed them.”

Gymnastics Australia chief executive Kitty Chiller. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Gymnastics Australia has contacted the athletes who have spoken out, applauding them for doing so and asking that others do the same.

“While we have accomplished a lot in recent years, I know that our work in this area is not finished, and nor should it ever be,” GA chief executive Kitty Chiller wrote in an open letter.

“We acknowledge and applaud those who have spoken up – their courage and their voice.

“We see the passion that people have for the great things about our sport and we are grateful to all of you who want to help us make our sport as safe and supportive as it can be in the future.

“We are here to help you and to support you and we genuinely want to hear about your experiences and your suggestions.

“We acknowledge that speaking up is difficult. I want you to know that we are here to listen. And we are here to act.”