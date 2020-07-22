Governor asks New Mexico colleges to suspend football seasons

The college football season already is in jeopardy due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now a few schools out west may not be able to participate regardless of the ruling by the NCAA.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sent a letter to New Mexico and New Mexico State on Tuesday asking them to suspend their football seasons, according to Geoff Grammar of the Albuquerque Journal.

In her letter, Lujan Grisham cited the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state among young people ages 20-39.

Earlier this month, Lujan Grisham pushed the New Mexico Activities Association to delay fall contact sports. She suggested the potential for fall sports to be played in late 2020 or not until 2021.

“I know what I am asking you to contemplate is difficult and unprecedented, but these are difficult and unprecedented times,” Lujan Grisham wrote. “Fighting COVID-19 is a team sport. I am asking each of you to join me and take it upon yourselves to do everything you can to fight COVID-19. Together we can protect all New Mexicans, and if we are successful, we can resume contact sports and re-engage in the camaraderie and joy they bring all of us in a safe manner as soon as we can.”

The coronavirus already forced the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament and spring sports in college, and some schools already have canceled their college football seasons.

Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences said they’ll be canceling non-conference games for the coming season, and other conferences are waiting a bit longer before they make a decision.