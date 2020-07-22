Good Morning America Producer Daisha Riley Dead at 35: Robin Roberts & Michael Strahan Pay Tribute

The Good Morning America team is mourning the loss of “world-class producer” Daisha Riley.

Riley, an Emmy-winning producer who worked on the show for more than a decade, “suddenly and unexpectedly” died, co-host Michael Strahan confirmed live on air Tuesday. Riley was 35 years old. The show did not disclose any further details regarding her passing.

In tribute to her life and work at ABC, where she began as a production associate, Good Morning America honored Riley with a news package about who she was and what she did behind the scenes.

“She rose through the ranks over the years on our show, working on stories that have made so many of you, our viewers, smile and tear up,” Strahan said. “Her legacy lives on in a powerful voice she shared through storytelling.”

“You may not have known Daisha Riley’s name,” he continued, “but if you watched GMA for the past 14 years, trust us, you saw her incredible work, because Daisha loved nothing more than telling America a story.”