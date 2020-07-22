GetSwift Launches “Fleets” to Help Clients of Any Size Manage Their Own Deliveries

Article content continued

One New York City GetSwift client, the cloud kitchen Orbital Kitchens, sees Fleets as a way to help fuel its expansion. “Our goal is to open up multiple smaller locations by the fall. Fleets can really help us route our delivery guys from multiple locations,” said Orbital Kitchens Co-Founder David Richer.

Another new feature, Pre-Scheduled Dispatching & Routing, gives organizations the ability to enter hundreds of scheduled jobs, draw and edit delivery zones, and automatically dispatch and route the day’s jobs to dozens of drivers across multiple fleets.

The advanced new features build on the many more GetSwift has launched in 2020 and are part of the strategic product launch schedule the company has in place for the next 12 months. Another example is the company’s in-app Cash Management unveiled earlier this year. Right from their dashboard, businesses can track all cash flowing in and going out from each driver. They can record cash floats, set limits on each individual driver, and even offer cash incentives based on driver performance.

“We are changing the fundamentals of delivery models globally – the old models will, in our opinion, go the way of the dinosaurs, so I would not be surprised if that has made a number of them nervous,” Hunter said. “We, on the other hand, are delighted to see the revitalization of small, medium and large business and their success in creating new jobs as a result of their growth through the application of the tools we provide them.”

