Get tested for coronavirus if you have been to these NSW venues

Below is a list of locations linked to NSW coronavirus clusters, and what to do if you have been to one of them.

Immediately self-isolate and get tested

If you have been to the below locations, you must immediately self-isolate and get a coronavirus test. You must remain in quarantine for the full two weeks even if the test returns a negative result.

Soldiers Club, Batemans Bay: Monday July 13, Wednesday July 15 – Friday July 17

Monday July 13, Wednesday July 15 – Friday July 17 Plus Fitness, Campbelltown: 9-10am Saturday July 11

9-10am Saturday July 11 Crossroads Hotel, Casula: Friday 3 July to Friday 10 July

Friday 3 July to Friday 10 July Planet Fitness, Casula: Saturday 4 July to Friday 10 July

Saturday 4 July to Friday 10 July Our Lady of Lebanon, Harris Park: 5.30pm mass on Wednesday July 15; 6pm mass on Thursday July 16; 1pm funeral or 6pm mass on Friday July 17

5.30pm mass on Wednesday July 15; 6pm mass on Thursday July 16; 1pm funeral or 6pm mass on Friday July 17 Anytime Fitness, Merrylands: 8.30-10.30pm Tuesday July 14

8.30-10.30pm Tuesday July 14 Picton Hotel, Picton: Saturday 4 July, Sunday 5 July, Thursday 9 July, Friday 10 July

Saturday 4 July, Sunday 5 July, Thursday 9 July, Friday 10 July Thai Rock Restaurant, Wetherill Park: Thursday July 9, Friday July 10, Saturday July 11, Sunday July 12 and Tuesday July 14

Monitor for symptoms

C1 Speed Indoor Karting, Albion Park: 6pm – 7pm on Saturday July 11

6pm – 7pm on Saturday July 11 McDonalds, Albion Park: 2-230pm Wednesday July 15

2-230pm Wednesday July 15 Mancini's Original Woodfired Pizza, Belfield: 8pm – 9:20pm on Friday July 10

8pm – 9:20pm on Friday July 10 Canterbury Leagues Club, Belmore: 11pm on Saturday July 4 – 1am on Sunday July 5

11pm on Saturday July 4 – 1am on Sunday July 5 Woolworths, Bowral: 12pm – 9pm on Saturday July 11; 12pm – 9pm on Sunday July 12

12pm – 9pm on Saturday July 11; 12pm – 9pm on Sunday July 12 Hurricanes Grill, Brighton Le Sands: 6pm – 9pm on Saturday July 11

6pm – 9pm on Saturday July 11 Bavarian Macarthur, Campbelltown: 7:30pm – 9pm on Saturday July 11

7:30pm – 9pm on Saturday July 11 Macarthur Tavern, Campbelltown: 9:15pm on Saturday July 11 – 12:40am on Sunday July 12

9:15pm on Saturday July 11 – 12:40am on Sunday July 12 West Leagues Club, Campbelltown: 8pm on Friday 10 July to 12am on Saturday 11 July and 12am to 2.30am on Sunday 12 July

8pm on Friday 10 July to 12am on Saturday 11 July and 12am to 2.30am on Sunday 12 July Kmart, Casula Mall: 5pm on Friday July 10 – 12am on Saturday July 11

5pm on Friday July 10 – 12am on Saturday July 11 Holy Duck! Chippendale: 7.15-9.30pm Friday July 10

7.15-9.30pm Friday July 10 Frankie's Food Factory (located inside Flower Power), Milperra: 1-3pm Friday July 10

1-3pm Friday July 10 Westfield, Mount Druitt: 1.30-3.30pm Saturday July 18

1.30-3.30pm Saturday July 18 Rashays, North Wollongong: 7pm – 9pm on Saturday July 11

7pm – 9pm on Saturday July 11 Love Supreme, Paddington: 5.30-9.30pm Tuesday July 14.

5.30-9.30pm Tuesday July 14. The Village Inn, Paddington: 6.30-10pm Saturday July 11

6.30-10pm Saturday July 11 Milky Lane, Parramatta: 2pm – 3pm on Saturday July 11

2pm – 3pm on Saturday July 11 Star City Casino, Pyrmont: 8pm – 10:30pm on Saturday July 4

8pm – 10:30pm on Saturday July 4 Bankstown YMCA, Revesby: 4pm – 8pm on Thursday July 9; 8am – 12pm on Saturday July 11

4pm – 8pm on Thursday July 9; 8am – 12pm on Saturday July 11 Pharmacy 4 Less, Tahmoor: 9am – 10:40am on Sunday July 12

9am – 10:40am on Sunday July 12 Zone Bowling, Villawood: 11am – 3pm on Saturday June 27

11am – 3pm on Saturday June 27 Stockland Mall, Wetherill Park: Saturday July 4, Sunday July 5, Thursday July 9, Friday July 10, Saturday July 11, Sunday July 12, Tuesday July 14.

Saturday July 4, Sunday July 5, Thursday July 9, Friday July 10, Saturday July 11, Sunday July 12, Tuesday July 14. East Maitland: Windsor Castle Hotel 6pm to 8pm on Monday July 13

Windsor Castle Hotel 6pm to 8pm on Monday July 13 Salamander Bay: Salamander Bay Shopping Centre on Wednesday July 15

You can get up-to-date information from the Federal Government's Coronavirus Australia app, available on the App Store, Google Play and the Government's WhatsApp channel.

Beyond Blue's Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348.

For coronavirus breaking news alerts and livestreams straight to your smartphone sign up to the app and set notifications to on at the App Store or Google Play.