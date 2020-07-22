Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.51% By .com

© . Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.51%



.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.51%, while the index added 0.57%, and the index climbed 1.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 1.00% or 0.530 points to trade at 53.610 at the close. Meanwhile, Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) added 0.81% or 0.370 points to end at 45.895 and Vonovia SE (DE:) was up 0.58% or 0.32 points to 55.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Merck KGaA (DE:), which fell 2.69% or 3.11 points to trade at 112.67 at the close. Bayer AG NA (DE:) declined 2.36% or 1.47 points to end at 60.79 and Continental AG O.N. (DE:) was down 1.80% or 1.64 points to 89.37.

The top performers on the MDAX were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which rose 5.46% to 343.600, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 5.25% to settle at 25.650 and Software AG (DE:) which gained 5.13% to close at 39.780.

The worst performers were Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) which was down 3.00% to 37.505 in late trade, K+S AG NA O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.17% to settle at 6.236 and Rocket Internet (DE:) which was down 2.11% to 18.58 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which rose 5.46% to 343.600, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 5.25% to settle at 25.650 and Software AG (DE:) which gained 5.13% to close at 39.780.

The worst performers were Jenoptik AG (DE:) which was down 1.98% to 23.800 in late trade, New Work SE (DE:) which lost 1.72% to settle at 286.00 and Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which was down 1.30% to 15.240 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 399 to 268 and 72 ended unchanged.

Shares in Software AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.13% or 1.940 to 39.780.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 2.52% to 25.63.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 1.16% or 21.35 to $1865.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.31% or 0.13 to hit $41.79 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.43% or 0.19 to trade at $44.13 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.41% to 1.1573, while EUR/GBP rose 0.39% to 0.9086.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 94.903.