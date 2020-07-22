Garnett says he’s in group trying to buy the Timberwolves

Could one of the most interesting NBA developments of 2020 involve the transfer of ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves to a group that includes Minnesota legend Kevin Garnett?
On Tuesday, Sportico’s Scott Soshnick reported that Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has retained The Raine Group for the sale of the franchise. That story took a different turn when Garnett wrote on Instagram that he is part of a group launching a bid:
The Athletic’s Shams Charania confirmed Garnett and a “group of investors” are interested and that the entity wishes to keep the franchise in Minnesota:
As Dan Feldman wrote for NBC Sports, Garnett ripped Taylor to Charania after the all-time great forward was voted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year. Per Garnett, a plan that involved he and Flip Saunders eventually joining the team’s front office fell apart after Saunders died in October 2015 following a battle with cancer.
Garnett played home games in Minnesota from 1995 through the spring of 2007 before the club traded him to the Boston Celtics. He rejoined Minnesota in February 2015, and then retired as a member of the organization in September 2016. He’s widely viewed as the greatest player in franchise history.