Garnett says he’s in group trying to buy the Timberwolves

Could one of the most interesting NBA developments of 2020 involve the transfer of ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves to a group that includes Minnesota legend Kevin Garnett?

On Tuesday, Sportico’s Scott Soshnick reported that Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has retained The Raine Group for the sale of the franchise. That story took a different turn when Garnett wrote on Instagram that he is part of a group launching a bid: