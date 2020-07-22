Former UConn star Stanley Robinson dies at age 32

Former UConn and professional basketball player Stanley Robinson has died, the school announced on Wednesday. He was 32.
The UConn men’s basketball team issued a statement on social media announcing Robinson’s death. The cause of death was not immediately shared.
Robinson, who was nicknamed “Sticks” from a young age because of his lanky stature, was one of the most electric players in UConn history. He helped lead the Huskies to the Final Four in 2009 and averaged 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in his four-year career at the school. While his 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a senior in 2009-10 were impressive, Robinson became a fan favorite at UConn because of his incredible athleticism and dunking ability.
Former UConn head coach Jim Calhoun described Robinson as a “really sweet kid.”
Robinson had some off-court trouble during his junior year and took a semester off. He worked a full-time job at a scrapyard in Willimantic, Conn., before returning to the program. After he was drafted by the Orlando Magic in 2010, Robinson reflected on his time working at the scrapyard and having to support his two children while playing basketball.
“Man, that was rough,” Robinson said, per Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel. “It was no easy job. It just made me realize how much I missed the game of basketball. But I had to do it for my family.”
Robinson never appeared in an NBA game, but he played professionally overseas up until his death.