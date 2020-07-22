Former UConn star Stanley Robinson dies at age 32

Robinson had some off-court trouble during his junior year and took a semester off. He worked a full-time job at a scrapyard in Willimantic, Conn., before returning to the program. After he was drafted by the Orlando Magic in 2010, Robinson reflected on his time working at the scrapyard and having to support his two children while playing basketball.

“Man, that was rough,” Robinson said, per Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel. “It was no easy job. It just made me realize how much I missed the game of basketball. But I had to do it for my family.”

Robinson never appeared in an NBA game, but he played professionally overseas up until his death.