Fire and hail: Apocalyptic pictures after California blazes

Apocalyptic landscapes were captured by photographers in California, USA, where wildfires raging since last week have created their own weather.

A thunderstorm cell mixed with a pyrocumulus ash column from one of the blazes, bringing erratic winds and lightning before evolving into a hail storm.

A tree stump keeps burning as hail covers the ground near Susanville, California, USA. July 21, 2020 Josh Edelson/AFP

A charred landscape near Susanville, California. July 21, 2020 Josh Edelson/AFP

This is how the area looked before the storm. The fire has affected more than 23 square kilometres in Lassen County since last Friday, threatening almost 200 households. The mandatory evacuation has been ordered by the authorities.

In this long exposure photograph, firefighters mop up hot spots from the Hog fire along highway 36 near Susanville, California. July 20, 2020 Josh Edelson/AFP

Two firefighters were injured there while battling another wildfire in the same county – the Gold Fire – at the beginning of the week.

An air tanker drops retardant near Yreka, California, USA. July 19, 2020 Noah Berger/AP Photo