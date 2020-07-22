Christine Hall / Crunchbase News:
Fintech startup Meemo emerges from stealth with $10M seed investment from Greycroft and others and launches its social finance app — Fintech startup Meemo came out of a year-long stealth period Tuesday to launch its social finance app with a seed investment of $10 million.
Fintech startup Meemo emerges from stealth with $10M seed investment from Greycroft and others and launches its social finance app (Christine Hall/Crunchbase News)
Christine Hall / Crunchbase News: