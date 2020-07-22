Ferrari turns to Rory Byrne after disastrous start to 2020 F1 season

Ferrari has announced an overhaul of its technical department following the team’s disastrous start to the 2020 season.

Among those to be given a more prominent role are Rory Byrne, who was the team’s chief designer during the years that Michael Schumacher dominated the sport.

But team boss Mattia Binotto has warned it will take time to return the team to the front of the grid.

Ferrari has struggled badly in 2020, and currently sits in fifth position in the Constructors’ Championship, having recorded just a single podium in the first three races, a result that owed more to other teams’ problems than the outright pace of the red cars.

The Scuderia suffered the indignity of having both cars lapped by race winner Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, while at the Styrian Grand Prix Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were eliminated after making contact with each other on the opening lap.

“As hinted at a few days ago, we are making changes to the technical side of the organisation so as to speed up the design and development on the car performance front,” Binotto said.

Charles Leclerc becomes airborne and crashes into teammate Sebastian Vettel at the Styrian Grand Prix. (F1)

“A change of direction was needed to define clear lines of responsibility and working processes, while reaffirming the company’s faith in its technical talent pool.

“We believe Ferrari personnel are of the highest level and we have nothing to envy about our main competitors in this respect, but we had to make a decisive change, raising the bar in terms of the responsibilities of the department heads.”

Ferrari has been off the pace since the sport’s governing body introduced new fuel-flow regulations late in 2019, with the cars’ straight-line speed mysteriously disappearing.

With the Formula One regulations requiring that this year’s car is also used in 2021, the team looks to be in for an extended period in the midfield.

Sebastian Vettel during practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. (Getty)

“We have said it several times, but it’s worth repeating: we have started to lay the foundations of a process which should lead to a new and enduring winning cycle,” he added.

“It will take some time and we will suffer setbacks like the one we are experiencing right now in terms of results and performance.

“However, we must react to these shortcomings with strength and determination to get back to being at the very top of this sport as soon as possible.

“This is what we all want and what our fans all over the world expect of us.”

The next race will be the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in the first week of August.