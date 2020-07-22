FBI says it has evidence linking anti-feminist lawyer to another murder By

© . A law enforcement official is seen outside the home of federal judge Esther Salas, in North Brunswick, New Jersey
() – The FBI said on Wednesday it had evidence linking Roy Den Hollander, the suspect in the shooting of the son and husband of federal judge Esther Salas in New Jersey, to a separate murder earlier this month in California.
The FBI said in an emailed statement it was working with the sheriff’s office in San Bernardino, California and had evidence linking Hollander to the July 11 death of Marc Angelucci, who like Hollander was a men’s rights activist.
