FBI says it has evidence linking anti-feminist lawyer to another murder By

The FBI said in an emailed statement it was working with the sheriff’s office in San Bernardino, California and had evidence linking Hollander to the July 11 death of Marc Angelucci, who like Hollander was a men’s rights activist.

() – The FBI said on Wednesday it had evidence linking Roy Den Hollander, the suspect in the shooting of the son and husband of federal judge Esther Salas in New Jersey, to a separate murder earlier this month in California.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.