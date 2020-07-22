Elon Musk Thinks Teslas Are Too Expensive

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk said in an earnings call Wednesday what many people have already been thinking: Teslas are too expensive.

“What bugs me the most right now is that our cars are not affordable enough,” said Musk. “We need to fix that. We’re not trying to go bankrupt […] but we’re not trying to be super profitable, either.”

But just because Musk said it, doesn’t mean it will immediately happen — or happen at all. Musk has promised a lot of things over the past few years, many of which have yet to transpire. (Remember in 2016 when he promised a Tesla would drive completely autonomous across the country by 2017? That still hasn’t happened, four years later.)

As it stands now, the standard, no-frills version of Tesla’s inexpensive, basic Model 3 is $37,990 — about $15,000 more than Toyota’s critically touted, tried, and true Camry. Tesla’s luxury Model Y model with peak performance features will set you back roughly $60,000, which is $20,000 more than Mercedes’ popular C-class sedan. A fully loaded Tesla Model X SUV costs $99,990, far more than its non-electric counterparts.

If you have been eyeing Tesla’s ultra viral, and meme-worthy Cybertruck, you may be in for quite a shock. At launch, Tesla said it will make three versions of the Cybertruck available. The entry-level, rear-wheel drive model carries a base price of $39,000. The midrange model starts at $49,000, while the triple-motor range-topper costs $69,000 — that’s a lot of cash for a vehicle the public hasn’t been given much detail about (other than watching Musk drive it in a Los Angeles restaurant parking lot).

Musk also added on the earnings call that Tesla will try to eventually manufacture cheaper cars, and said to even expect price drops. But when, Elon, when?

Editors’ Recommendations

























