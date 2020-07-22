Draya Speaks On Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez: ‘I Want You To Like Me So Much You Shoot Me In The Foot, Too’

Draya recently gave her take on the whole Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez situation, which prompted some serious side eye from Roommates.

Draya, who later admitted she shouldn’t have made light of the situation, was a guest on the Wine and Weed podcast where she said she predicted Megan and Tory were having a “Bobby and Whitney” moment when he allegedly shot her in the foot while they were leaving a Hollywood Hills party.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that you know, drove them down this Snapped-esque type of road,” Draya said. “I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot, too.”

Based off the hosts’ reactions, you can tell Draya surprised them with her view on Meg and Tory.

“Drop a grenade…you want to WHAT?” one of the hosts asked Draya, hoping she’d clarify her words.

Draya repeated her words in a very, “I said what I said” attitude.

“I want you to like me so much that if I’m trying to get out the car and you’re like, ‘no. Get your f***ing a** in the car’ and I’m like, ‘NO n***a. I’m not f***ing getting in the car.’”

You can watch the clip below:

Draya later stepped into The Shade Room to let those criticizing her for her comments that her words were merely a prediction of what happened and she has no idea about what really took place.

“It was a ‘prediction’ guys. I have no idea what really happened and I hope nothing but the best for both of them. And I really shouldn’t have been joking about it. It’s a foul for me.”

