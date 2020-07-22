Drake Allegedly Pursues Stormzy’s Ex Maya Jama but Gets Curved

Instagram

Following his shout-out in ‘Only You Freestyle’, the ‘In My Feelings’ hitmaker is rumored to have set his sights on Maya since she was still dating her British boyfriend.

–

Drake has reportedly set his sights on Stormzy‘s ex-girlfriend, Maya Jama.

According to Britain’s The Sun newspaper, the Canadian rapper first contacted model and presenter Maya on Instagram back in 2018, but she ignored it and didn’t follow him back because she was happily dating Stormzy.

However, following their split last August, Drake has apparently renewed his pursuit of Maya, by calling her a “sweet one” in his verse on British rapper Headie One‘s “Only You Freestyle”.

But a source told The Sun that while Maya wasn’t interested in Drake back in 2018, she’s still not interested now.

“Drake definitely appeared to have a soft spot for Maya and late in 2018 he started following her on Instagram out of the blue,” an insider told the newspaper. “She totally ignored him and didn’t follow him back as she was with Stormzy.”

“Drake’s got a real reputation as a ladies’ man, and although he’s a huge superstar, Maya wasn’t going to entertain any form of contact Even when she split with Stormzy it’s not something Maya wanted to pursue and she has left it.”

The report about Drake’s romantic inclinations comes after it was reported that he and Stormzy are in a feud, with reports the “God’s Plan” star “intended to cause a stir” with the “Only You Freestyle”.