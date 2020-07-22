Donald Glover May Reprise Lando Calrissian on Solo Series on Disney+

Walt Disney Pictures

In the latest episode of the Kessel Run Radio video podcast, it is said that the ‘Lion King’ actor will soon reprise his ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ character on a solo series.

Fans may be seeing Donald Glover returning as Lando Calrissian in a future “Star Wars” series on Disney+. In the latest episode of the Kessel Run Radio video podcast, it was said that the project is its final segment.

In the Wednesday, July 22 episode, the podcast shared that Donald would soon reprise his “Solo: A Star Wars Story” character on a solo series. It further claimed that the official title of the rumored new show still remains to be seen. However, it noted that “Calrissian Chronicles” is one of the possibilities.

While the source of the Lando solo series rumors is nothing concrete and fans may need to take the news with a grain of salt, the podcast previously gave accurate information on Lucasfilm’s productions. It broke the news about “The Bad Batch“, the “Clone Wars” spin-off on Disney+, weeks prior to its official announcement.





Apparently, another YouTuber, Beyond the Trailer, was the first one to talk about the rumored Lando solo series. Back in April, the channel stated the “The Lion King” actor would once again play the role of Lando.

Neither Donald nor Disney+ has yet to comment on the reports.

Donald portrayed Lando Calrissian in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story”. The flick tells the story of the early origins of Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich), the first meeting between Han and Chewbacca. It also explains how he came to win the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian. Joining Donald and Alden, Joonas Suotamo, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Michael K. Williams and Woody Harrelson starred in the Ron Howard-directed movie.