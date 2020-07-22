Doja Cat Upset Trolls Keep Calling Her White

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Doja Cat hopped on Twitter to express her frustration over fans calling her white, despite the fact that she is a Black woman.

“Remember when people said I was black when I had a #1 along side 3 other black women but now the same people wanna say I’m white? Maybe I’m not the one here with “identity issues.” :)” she tweeted.

