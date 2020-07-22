Doja Cat Upset Trolls Keep Calling Her White

Doja Cat hopped on Twitter to express her frustration over fans calling her white, despite the fact that she is a Black woman.

“Remember when people said I was black when I had a #1 along side 3 other black women but now the same people wanna say I’m white? Maybe I’m not the one here with “identity issues.” :)” she tweeted.

Doja faced criticism last month after it was alleged that she rapper was stripping for alt-right alleged racists in chat rooms. In the videos, Doja was also making derogatory comments about “n*ggers.”

She defended her actions in a video.

“We have a lot of time. We’re in quarantine. If you’re not an essential worker… and you’re trying to make me look like sh*t on the internet, good luck motherf*cker. You have nothing else to do, I understand. You have fun. You do that sh*t.”

She continued,”There are racist people who come in and out of the chat,” she said. “They happen and they’re banned. The idea that this chatroom is a white supremacist chatroom — I don’t fully understand it in any way.”