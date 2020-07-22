DigiTimes: Second-Gen AirPods Pro to Launch in Second Half of 2021

Apple will launch a next-generation version of AirPods Pro in the second half of next year, according to a new report today.

According to DigiTimes’ sources, at least some of the next-gen ‌AirPods Pro‌ models will be assembled by Inventec Appliances in Vietnam, with current generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ manufacturers Luxshare and GoerTek also taking a share.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who often reliably predicts Apple’s product plans, has previously said that Apple is working on a second-generation version of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ that will go into mass production into the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, suggesting no ‌AirPods Pro‌ refresh in 2020 or early 2021.

Future AirPods could include light sensors, which could be used for health monitoring features. DigiTimes has suggested the new sensors could be included in ‌AirPods‌ in one to two years. Health monitoring features could let the ‌AirPods‌ monitor heart rate, step counts, and health conditions, as well as detect head movements.

Apple is also rumored to be working on a third-generation version of the lower-end ‌AirPods‌, for a planned rollout in the first half of 2021. Kuo originally said the third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will look similar to the current ‌AirPods‌ with no design changes, but later said that the new ‌AirPods‌ will feature a form factor design “similar to ‌AirPods Pro‌.”

The third-generation ‌AirPods‌ are expected to adopt a more compact system-in-package (SiP) that’s similar to the internals of the ‌AirPods Pro‌, which will allow the audio features of the ‌AirPods‌ to be integrated into a casing more similar in design to the ‌AirPods Pro‌.