Designer Puts Khloe Kardashian On Blast For Selling Dress He Loaned Her!!

A designer has put Khloe Kardashian on blast for allegedly selling one his designs on her website without his permission — the dress was on loan.

“@KhloeKardashian why are my runway samples I loaned you being sold on your website?” asked Christian Cowan said of her website, Khloe’s Kloset. “We’ve emailed 3 times and had no response.”

Khloe was initially selling the blue dress for $1300 but appeared to have pulled the item from her website — which more than likely means that Cowan was right.

The website description reads, “Kardashian Kloset is a luxury designer clothing resale site that brings the fashionable and fun clothing from the famous Kardashian-Jenner family closets to yours”

The statement continues, “These pieces have been hand-selected by each family member and are available exclusively for the public to purchase.”

Khloe has not responded publicly to Cowan’s claims.

Check out the designer’s Instagram Story message to Khlo below.