Designer Puts Khloe Kardashian On Blast For Selling Dress He Loaned Her!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

 A designer has put Khloe Kardashian on blast for allegedly selling one his designs on her website without his permission — the dress was on loan.

“@KhloeKardashian why are my runway samples I loaned you being sold on your website?” asked Christian Cowan said of her website, Khloe’s Kloset. “We’ve emailed 3 times and had no response.”

Khloe was initially selling the blue dress for $1300 but appeared to have pulled the item from her website — which more than likely means that Cowan was right.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR