Derek Chauvin & His Estranged Wife Are Reportedly Facing 9 Felony Counts Related To Tax Fraud

TSR Updatez: Well, Roommates, it looks like Derek Chauvin and his estranged wife, Kellie, have more legal woes on their hands! Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd, has allegedly been getting over on the IRS, but the agency is coming to collect.

According to TMZ, both Chauvin and his ex-misses were hit with 9 felony counts each, allegedly due to their failure to pay state taxes in Minnesota. The charges reportedly include aiding and abetting the filing of false or fraudulent returns and failing to file returns at all.

Apparently Derek and Kellie spoke about their tax issues on the phone, while Derek was in police custody back in June! Prosecutors allege that Derek warned Kellie that people, possibly from the IRS, were looking for their tax records. Kellie allegedly hinted at Derek’s father being the person who handled their taxes in the past, as she responded, “Well we don’t want to get your dad involved because he will just be mad at me I mean us for not doing them for years…”

Court documents show that officials in Washington County, Minnesota allege the couple’s tax issues go back to 2014, and they are accused of not filing at all for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018. Investigators reportedly claim the couple was under-reporting their combined income, as Derek was bringing in tens of thousands of dollars with a side job in security, which was not reported to the IRS.

Kellie was also earning tens of thousands of dollars from her realtor work and photography business, which the documents claim was not reported. The documents also cite inconsistencies with the purchases of the couple’s homes in Minnesota and Florida, as well as a new BMW that they allegedly registered in Florida, but had serviced more than 10 times in Minnesota.

As we previously reported, Chauvin is already facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in connection to the death of George Floyd, and Kellie has filed for divorce.

