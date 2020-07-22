Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.74% By .com

© . Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.74%



.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 0.74%.

The best performers of the session on the were Novozymes A/S B (CSE:), which rose 0.77% or 3.0 points to trade at 391.7 at the close. Meanwhile, Oersted A/S (CSE:) added 0.49% or 4.40 points to end at 905.00 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was up 0.49% or 4.6 points to 942.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.38% or 5.5 points to trade at 226.0 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 2.06% or 2.15 points to end at 102.25 and Coloplast A/S (CSE:) was down 1.96% or 21.5 points to 1077.5.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 68 to 53 and 24 ended unchanged.

Shares in Oersted A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 0.49% or 4.40 to 905.00.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.14% or 0.06 to $41.86 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.27% or 0.12 to hit $44.20 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 1.39% or 25.65 to trade at $1869.55 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.42% to 6.4282, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4421.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 94.880.