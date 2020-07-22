Defying U.N. Ban, Chinese Ships Pay North Korea to Fish in Its Waters

SEOUL, South Korea — When the United Nations imposed its toughest sanctions yet on North Korea in 2017, one of the main targets was squid.

It was one of the country’s top exports, and the Security Council hoped to bring the trade to a halt, as part of the international effort to pressure the North into giving up nuclear weapons.

But squid fishing in North Korean waters has continued on a large scale, a nonprofit group that tracks commercial fishing said Thursday. And the boats bringing in most of the catch are not North Korean, but Chinese — “dark fleets” that defy sanctions enforcement by concealing their locations and identities.

Since the sanctions took effect, Chinese vessels have caught more than half a billion dollars’ worth of squid, says the group, Global Fishing Watch, which advocates for sustainable fishing. That money does not go to North Korea, but the boats pay the North for fishing rights — an arrangement that has been in place for more than 15 years, and which still brings in hard currency for the pariah state, despite the ban.