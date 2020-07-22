Deals: Get the New 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Pro for $949 ($50 Off)

Amazon and Adorama are discounting Apple’s newest 12.9-inch iPad Pro this week. Specifically, this sale is for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, priced at $949.00, down from $999.00.

Note: is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Stock at Amazon will be replenished on July 24, but you can place your order today to lock in the sale price. On Adorama, the iPad Pro is expected to be in stock in the next few days, and will ship soon after, but you can also order it now to get the discounted price.

This $50 sale on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro represents the lowest price we’ve ever tracked for this model of the tablet. It’s only available in Space Gray at both retailers.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

