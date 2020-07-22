Deals: B,H Photo Bundling AirPods Pro With AppleCare+ at $239 in New Flash Sale ($39 Off)

B,amp;H Photo is offering a flash sale today on Apple’s AirPods Pro bundled with AppleCare+, priced at $239.00. In total, you’d normally pay $278 for this bundle (AirPods Pro at $249 and AppleCare+ at $29), so this is a savings of $39.

Note: is an affiliate partner with B,amp;H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AppleCare+ for the AirPods Pro extends your warranty coverage by two years from the purchase date. It includes repair and express replacement to the headphones, battery, and USB charging cable, as well as up to two incidents of accidental damage at $29 each.

$39 OFF AirPods Pro w/ AppleCare+ for $239.00

This sale will only last today, so be sure to head to B,amp;H Photo soon if you’re interested. The retailer is ready to ship the AirPods Pro today, with delivery estimated for early next week when choosing free standard shipping to most areas in the United States.

If you’re only interested in the AirPods Pro without AppleCare+, B,amp;H Photo also has the Bluetooth headphones at $229.95, down from $249.00, which is currently among the best prices online this week.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.