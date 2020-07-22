Dave Dombrowski on the sign-stealing controversy and Alex Cora’s future

The Revolution are heading to the knockout round of the MLS is Back Tournament, securing a place in the round of 16 with a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC in a rare Tuesday morning game.

New England will play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

The Red Sox were also back in action on Wednesday, albeit in an exhibition game. Boston lost to the Blue Jays 8-6 in the build-up to their season-opener on Friday against the Orioles (first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. with Nathan Eovaldi starting).

Dave Dombrowski’s thoughts on Alex Cora, sign-stealing: Former Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who was fired in Sept. 2019 after four years with the team, was a recent guest on MassLive’s “The Fenway Rundown” podcast, hosted by Chris Cotillo.

Among other topics, Dombrowski addressed Boston’s violations of video replay room rules which took place during his tenure, as well as the role of former manager Alex Cora.

“I do know, with the Red Sox, I never felt we had anything going on like that,” Dombrowski said of the scandal.

“You’re not down there during the game but you get a pulse of what’s taking place, in general,” Dombrowski added. “You get surprised at times. I was surprised to see that was taking place.”

Cora, who Dombrowski hired to be Red Sox manager ahead of the World Series-winning 2018 season, mutually agreed to part ways with Boston in January after an initial league investigation concluded he was the “mastermind” behind the Astros’ sign stealing scandal.

Cora, as well as Astros players, have subsequently spoken up, with the former Red Sox manager saying it was “not a two-man show,” regarding the stealing of signs.

Dombrowski backed Cora to manage again and be successful.

“I think Alex is a great baseball man, he’s a good person,” said Dombrowski. “He made a mistake, he fessed up to it and I think the world’s a forgiving place when you do that. I think he’ll be a manager in the future and an outstanding one for someone as years come by.”

