Dave Chappelle Flew To Wyoming To Support Kanye West

Dave Chappelle received high praise from Twitter after he flew to Wyoming to support his longtime friend, Dave Chappelle.

West posted a video from Dave’s video on Twitter and he appeared to be laughing and in good spirits.

“THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE,” Ye tweeted.

“Kanye and Dave have been friends for a long time and have always been there for one another during the good and bad times. Dave knows how much Hollywood and the people around you can make or break you and took time off years ago to get away from it all,” a source told ET News.

“Dave flew out the second he could to be there with Kanye and support him. Dave just wanted to be there for Kanye and help him with anything he needed.”