CSU Rams land four on preseason All-Mountain West football team

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The Colorado State football team was picked to finish fifth out of six teams in its division of the Mountain West Conference by the league’s coaches Tuesday.

But a day later, when the conference released its preseason All-MWC team, the Rams had four players selected — the most for the program since 2012 and tied for second most with San Diego State among all MWC teams.

Only Boise State, the presumptive Mountain Division favorite, had more all-conference picks than the Rams with eight.

