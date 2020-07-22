CP Railway hikes dividend as profit beats expectations on lower costs

Article content

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as lower costs helped the rail operator cushion a decline in freight activity caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The railway also hiked its quarterly dividend by 15 per cent.

The company’s operating ratio, a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue and a key metric for Wall Street, fell to 57 per cent from 58.4 per cent a year earlier, as fuel expenses plunged.

A lower operating ratio signals improved profitability.

Canadian railroads were expected to benefit from a growth in crude shipments this year as oil producers looked for alternatives to congested pipelines.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has sapped demand for crude, resulting in a 28 per cent drop in the company’s energy, chemicals and plastic shipments.

Canadian Pacific’s total carloads, the amount of freight loaded into cars during a specified period, declined 12 per cent.

Its net income fell to $635 million, or $4.66 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $724 million, or $5.17 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Canadian Pacific earned $4.07 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $3.77, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Its revenue declined 9.3 per cent to $1.79 billion, but was above expectations of $1.77 billion.

