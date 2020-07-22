COVID-19 crisis takes a double-digit bite out of Rogers earnings

Article content

Rogers Communications Inc. second-quarter results Wednesday showed the telecom company posted double-digit decline in nearly every metric.

Total revenue dropped 17 per cent for the three months ended June 30, and net income was down by 53 per cent from the same quarter in 2019.

In the face of a global pandemic and accompanying economic crisis battering the company’s cash flow, Rogers emphasized that it’s on a strong fiscal footing.

“As we expected, our second quarter results reflect the economic pressures we saw in our business as Canadians adapted to the challenges of COVID-19,” chief executive Joe Natale said in the company’s earnings release. “As Canada’s business environment slowly improves, we will rely on our strong balance sheet, world-class networks, and leading market share position to support long-term growth and drive shareholder value.”

With people spending more time at home, and relying heavily on communication technologies for work and entertainment, telecom companies such as Rogers have been recognized as essential services during the pandemic.