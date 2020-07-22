Corporate insiders who nailed the market bottom in March are now starting to sell stocks

Article content

As U.S. stocks climb to their most expensive levels in two decades, the executives in charge of the companies benefiting from the rally are showing signs of anxiety.

Corporate insiders, whose buying correctly signalled the bottom in March, are now mostly sellers. Almost 1,000 corporate executives and officers have unloaded shares of their own companies this month, outpacing insider buyers by a ratio of 5-to-1, data compiled by the Washington Service showed. Only twice in the past three decades has the sell-buy ratio been higher than now.

Data from InsiderInsights.com showed a similar trend. Over the past four weeks, companies with insider selling have outnumbered those with buying by 186 per cent, approaching the 200 per cent level that has tended to mark short-term market tops in the past decade, according to Jonathan Moreland, the firm’s director of research.

The pickup comes after stocks rebounded from the bear-market selloff, lifting the S,amp;P 500 more than 45 per cent from its March low. Now, with tech stocks at all-time highs even as a pandemic and recession rage, some executives are lightening up.