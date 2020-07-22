Coronavirus: What’s happening around the world on Wednesday

The latest:

The United States encountered a new setback in the coronavirus battle as separate analyses indicated the country on Tuesday had slipped back to once again recording more than 1,000 deaths in a -hour period.

Both the COVID Tracking Project and data compiled by the Washington Post put the death toll in the latest -hour tracking period as between 1,000 and 1,100, a threshold not seen since early June, and not regularly since May. Health experts soberly warned of such developments after recent weeks of an upsurge in cases, particularly in the south and southwest regions.

Swaths of the country are now battling rising infections and growing deaths, and some states are once again having to close businesses and rethink school in the fall. Many retailers themselves are insisting their customers don masks. For months, the nation’s top health experts have pleaded with Americans to wear masks in public and steer clear of crowds — calling those simple steps life-saving — even as President Donald Trump’s stance on masks fuelled a partisan social divide.

As recently as a Fox News interview recorded last week and broadcast four days ago, Trump said “masks cause problems, too.”

But at a White House briefing on Tuesday, Trump gave his most unequivocal advice so far to Americans on masks.

“We’re asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask, get a mask,” he said. “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact.”

“We are imploring young Americans to avoid packed bars and other crowded indoor gatherings,” Trump, who was not wearing a mask himself, went on. “Be safe and be smart.”

WATCH | At coronavirus briefing, Trump touts masks:

In his first briefing focused on the coronavirus pandemic in months, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that the situation will probably get worse before it gets better. 1:16

But elsewhere, Trump did not provide any tangible updates on progress for a vaccine and said the administration was “in the process of developing a strategy.” Some state and local officials across the country have implored Washington to streamline the process of distributing personal protective equipment and testing materials and lobbied for a more prominent role for the Centers for Disease Control.

Health officials who have been part of the White House’s coronavirus task force were not present. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told NPR Tuesday that he was glad Trump has begun to promote mask-wearing.

“If we, during those conferences, come out and have consistent, clear, noncontradictory messages, I believe it will be very helpful in getting people on the track of knowing the direction that we need to go to get this pandemic under control,” he said.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was not as forgiving of Trump as he outlined the latest plank of his economic recovery plan on Tuesday, charging that Trump had “quit on this country.”

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, lawmakers were negotiating what is expected to be a trillion-dollar-or-more “Phase Four” rescue package.

Texas on Tuesday represented the mixed bag of developments as the U.S. battles the coronavirus, as well as the political jousting sometimes seen on who has authority over public health advice.

Dallas County officials said the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients dropped below 1,000 on Tuesday for the first in more than two weeks, and officials in Houston are seeing signs of optimism.

Travellers receive complimentary face masks as they enter Terminal A of IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas on Tuesday. The state’s major northern cities saw some stabilization in coronavirus cases, but there is concern about rising numbers in some counties near the Mexico border. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

But officials in counties along the border with Mexico said the outlook there remains bleak. In Starr County, Judge Eloy Vera said “we’re very close to losing the situation” and the county plans to issue voluntary stay-at-home recommendations this week.

Vera said it would be similar to one issued Monday in Hidalgo County, which set a curfew and recommends that all nonessential businesses cease any activity that can’t be provided at curbside or by takeout.

The orders, however, are not enforceable under Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s past mandates that do not allow local officials to set their own stay-at-home restrictions. Texas on Tuesday reported more than 9,300 confirmed new cases and 131 deaths, the state’s second-deadliest day of the pandemic.

More than 500 women at Federal Medical Center-Carswell in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus, one of the largest confirmed outbreaks at a federal prison.

What’s happening with coronavirus in Canada

As of 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Canada has seen 111,699 coronavirus infections. Provinces and territories listed 97,757 of those as recovered or resolved, with a total of 5,048 still active. A News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and ‘s reporting stood at 8,894.

In Ottawa, legislation introduced by the Liberal government to change the federal wage subsidy and provide relief to people with disabilities passed in the House of Commons on Tuesday by unanimous consent.

WATCH | Alberta deals with resurgence in cases:

There’s a rush to get appointments for coronavirus testing in Alberta after a recent spike in cases as Calgary passed a bylaw to make masks mandatory on public transit and in municipal facilities. 1:42

The legislation, Bill C-20, expands the number of companies that qualify for the wage subsidy, changes the amount companies can put toward their workers’ wages and extends the wage subsidy program to the end of the year.

The bill also sends a one- payment of $600 to people with disabilities and extends some legal deadlines for court cases.

What’s happening in the rest of the world

Iran says 138 health-care professionals have died so far while battling the coronavirus pandemic. The semi-official ISNA news agency on Wednesday quoted Hossein Kermanpour, spokesperson for the regulatory body for Iranian health-care professionals, as saying that the death toll includes 90 doctors and 28 nurses.

Iran is grappling with the deadliest outbreak in the Middle East. It has so far reported more than 278,000 confirmed cases and 14,634 deaths. On Tuesday, the country saw its single-day highest death toll at 229.

In Australia, the state of Victoria reported a record 484 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as health authorities warned that numbers could continue to rise.

With Australia’s second-largest city Melbourne now in lockdown for two weeks, authorities had hoped the infection rate would begin to plateau. Instead, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said “we’re going to look at 500-600 cases per day. I absolutely don’t want us to go there.”

Medical personnel administer tests for the coronavirus at the Bondi Beach drive-thru testing centre in Sydney on Tuesday. While Victoria state is the epicentre of Australia’s current coronavirus caseload, neighbouring New South Wales has seen an uptick. (Loren Elliott/Reuters)

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced two more deaths, both men in their 90s, bringing the national death toll to 128.

Face masks will become compulsory from Thursday for residents in lockdown regions when they leave their homes.

Neighbouring New South Wales state reported 16 new cases on Wednesday.

The government of Nepal has ended a lockdown 120 days after it was imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

Information Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada said the number of cases was declining in Nepal. Khatiwada said schools and colleges would remain closed until further notice, but government and private offices would be fully functional from Wednesday, and markets, malls and shops would be also be allowed to open.

Airports and commercial flights will resume on Aug. 1. The country has seen 17,994 confirmed cases and 40 deaths from the coronavirus.

Funeral home workers in protective suits carry the coffin of a woman who died from COVID-19 into a hearse Tuesday in Katlehong, near Johannesburg, South Africa. South Africa last week became one of the top five worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic. (Themba Hadebe/The Associated Press)

South Africa has well over half of the confirmed coronavirus cases on the African continent, with new Health Ministry data showing 381,798 cases, including 5,368 deaths.

The country’s current epicentre is Gauteng province, home to Johannesburg and one-quarter of the population. It has over one-third of South Africa’s cases.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has pleaded with people to guard against pandemic fatigue and urged them not to abandon face masks.

While the country is now legitimately a global hot spot, its percentage of total African cases partially reflects a limited testing capacity in several countries on the continent.

The director of the Pan American Health Organization, a UN public health agency with offices throughout Central and South America, as well as the U.S. and the Caribbean, said Tuesday the pandemic is showing “no signs of slowing down” in many of its member nations. The virus has landed in the Guiana shield countries on South America’s northeastern coast and surges have also been detected in Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru, Carissa Etienne said.

Etienne said there were nearly 900,000 new cases and nearly 22,000 deaths reported in the region over the past week, with large nations Brazil, Mexico and the United States accounting for the bulk of the numbers.

But PAHO said Tuesday that Nicaragua hasn’t given the organization authorization to send in a team of experts to evaluate the coronavirus outbreak in the Central American country. The organization urged Nicaragua to take more aggressive measures against the virus.

The Nicaraguan Health Ministry gave a periodic update Tuesday, claiming deaths had increased from 99 to 108 and confirmed cases rose to 3,439. The civic group Citizens Observatory, however, said independent doctors and activists had collected reports of 2,260 deaths and 8,508 cases.