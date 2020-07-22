Corey Harawira-Naera set to join Canberra Raiders after having deregistration overturned

The Canberra Raiders are reportedly set to land Bulldogs back-rower Corey Harawira-Naera just a week after losing Nick Cotric to its rival club.

According to NRL.com, Bulldogs officials have notified the Raiders of their call to release the 25-year-old effective immediately.

Harawira-Naera recently had his NRL deregistration overturned, but is understood to have been unhappy with Canterbury’s initial support for his deregistration.

Having served his 10-game suspension for the pre-season Port Macquarie schoolgirl scandal, Harawira-Naera could make his debut for the Raiders in Round 12.

News of Harawira-Naera’s move to Canberra comes after his former side officially announced Trent Barrett as the new head coach.

Corey Harawira-Naera is understood to be unhappy with Canterbury’s support of his initial deregistration (Getty)

Barrett had been a part of the Bulldogs’ attempts to retain Harawira-Naera.

In a statement released by the Bulldogs, CEO Andrew Hill said he was confident Barrett was the man to continue the rebuild started by club legend Dean Pay and make them a top-eight team again.

“We have acted swiftly to secure the services of Trent because we believe he is the right man to take our club forward,” Hill said.

“Having spoken to Trent on a number of occasions we have been impressed with his vision for the future of our football team and how he will look to develop our players on and off the field.

“Trent has been around the game a long time and has a great knowledge of football and how to bring the best out of players. We all look forward to him joining the Bulldogs family at the end of this season.”